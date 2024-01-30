Palworld player shows off impressive speed tech for zooming across the map

Palworld players are becoming pretty inventive when it comes to using player-built constructions to make the grind a little bit easier.

It can be a bit of a pain early on in Palworld to roam around the map. Your character moves slowly and getting fast mounts requires a lot of time, leveling, and resources to get what you want. But some players are making great use of the built-in mechanics to get around this and make the early stages of the game far more forgiving.

How to make an exit ramp and slide across the map in Palworld

Build exit ramps for your base in Palworld



To get the most out of Palworld’s movement tech, any ledge or downward path will be your friend.

While you can make the most of the terrain if you want to get a launch off to make use of this speed boost, there are methods to mainly create your own ramp in your base to give you a way to swarm the map at the speed of sound in the direction of your choosing.

All you need to do is create a tall structure with stairs or roofs in the direction you want to shoot yourself off toward. The taller it is, the more speed you’ll generate when you slide down it. Then, as you get near the end of the man-made ramp, you just need to jump and open up a parachute to fly away in style.

You’ll then keep that speed while gliding for as long as your stamina lasts, or until you reach the ground. This technique is pretty useful early on when you don’t have any fast-flying mounts, so be sure to take advantage of it and build these ramps in multiple areas and bases to make traveling a breeze.