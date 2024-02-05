Palworld player creates the perfect strategy to take down Alpha Pals

Taking down Alpha Pals in Palworld can be a chore, but one player has created the perfect strategy.

Recommended Videos

Defeating Alpha Pals in Palworld provides a heap of top-quality resources, like Ancient Civilization Parts, and it can result in earning Legendary Schematics. But they’re not the easiest foes to vanquish—particularly if you’re tackling one of the higher-leveled Alpha Pals on the map.

The challenge may be a thing of the past, however, as one Palworld player shared a genius strategy on Reddit that transformed Palworld into a tower defense game and resulted in tamed Pals defeating the Alpha in record time.

The player used an Alpha Jormuntide as bait for the trap, with two bases built near the level 45 Alpha Pal. As soon as the player attacked the Alpha Jormuntide, the Pals assigned to each base joined the fight and overloaded the poor, unsuspecting giant beast.

In a later comment, the player explained this is the strategy they have adopted for farming Alpha Pals for the Legendary Schematics, and it involves dropping Palboxs just outside of the perimeter of the boss, where building is restricted, and then luring the Alpha to be within range.

The two-base strategy shown in the video is not the normal approach, and, instead, the Alpha Jormuntide happened to be within proximity to their base—making this tactic even more useful because you only need one spare base for it to work.

This could be the optimal strategy for farming Legendary Schematics, particularly if you have a third base unassigned. I currently have a main base orientated around farming Ore and another location dedicated to breeding, and didn’t have a use for a third base—but I think I’ve now discovered what it should be for.