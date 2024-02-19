Palworld mod solves the game’s biggest farming issues to make your life easier

A brilliant Palworld mod has been created that makes farming key materials much easier, solving one of the game’s biggest issues.

Palworld has a variety of materials to gather but Ore and Pal Fluids are required in abundance, which can quickly turn your adventure into a chore by requiring you to focus on farming these materials to build higher-quality items and machines.

The Crusher can become even more useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is now an alternative to grinding through farming these materials, however, with the Ore Crusher mod providing a much easier way of gathering crucial materials simply by turning in more common things like Stone.

The mod adds five additional recipes to the Crusher for Ore, Coal, Sulfur, Quartz, and Pal Fluids, with only Stone required for the first four recipes, in varying amounts from 10 to 40, while two Pal Fluids are provided when you put three Paldium Fragments into the Crusher.

Considering you can get an unlimited supply of Stone from building a Stone Pit in your base, while Paldium can be found in abundance in outcrops scattered across the map, the mod opens the door to as much Ore as you need.

Unfortunately, the mod is currently only available to Palworld players on PC as there is no mod support for Palworld on Xbox—although this could change in the future during early access, with developer Pocketpair already confirming it plans to add official mod support to the PC version.

Considering the game is still in early development, we could also see additional constructs added to Palworld that make farming materials like Ore and Pal Fluids much easier, similar to the Stone Pit and Lumbering Yard that provides ample Stone and Wood.

For now, though, the Ore Crusher mod scratches that itch and will allow you to focus on your adventures and building the best base rather than diverting all your attention to resource farming.