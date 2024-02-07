Pocketpair continues to release consistent patches to fix Palworld’s major issues as they are pointed out by the community or found internally. This latest update continues that trend by finally solving two key bugs alongside a handful of smaller annoyances.

Released on Feb. 6, the latest patch on Steam and Xbox acts as a companion to Palworld’s second-most recent update—while also hitting areas that were flagged since that one was released. This includes a bug preventing Lifmunk Effigies from boosting your capture rate and uncorrupting previously unusable save files.

Here are the full patch notes for Palworld’s Steam version v0.1.4.1 and Xbox version v0.1.1.4. And, as a reminder, the two versions of the game are still released at different times.

Palworld patch: Steam version v0.1.4.1 and Xbox version v0.1.1.4 full update notes

Major gameplay fixes

Finished fixing an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the total number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7,000 on a server. Save data that was broken by this issue should load properly after applying this patch to your game.

Fixed an issue where players could see their equipped weaponry disappear when another player used a grenade in multiplayer.

Fixed an ongoing issue where displayed capture probability increased would increase after being strengthened with Lifmunk Effigies but would not actually increase “due to an internal processing bug.”

Resolved Base issues

Pals manually assigned to breeding farms will no longer go to sleep and never wake up.

Fixed an issue where trees felled by a Pal in a Base would not drop wood.

General notes

“Implemented countermeasures against some cheats and exploits.”

With more than 19 million players having touched the game since its launch on Jan. 19, Pocketpair continues to prioritize these major fixes in its patches. But soon, we should receive updates on Palworld’s content roadmap moving forward.