Category:
Palworld

Here are the Palworld Feb. 6 patch notes

Another patch to address annoying bugs.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 11:47 pm
Player and Nox looking at a Lifmunk Effigy in Palworld

Pocketpair continues to release consistent patches to fix Palworld’s major issues as they are pointed out by the community or found internally. This latest update continues that trend by finally solving two key bugs alongside a handful of smaller annoyances.

Recommended Videos

Released on Feb. 6, the latest patch on Steam and Xbox acts as a companion to Palworld’s second-most recent update—while also hitting areas that were flagged since that one was released. This includes a bug preventing Lifmunk Effigies from boosting your capture rate and uncorrupting previously unusable save files.

Here are the full patch notes for Palworld’s Steam version v0.1.4.1 and Xbox version v0.1.1.4. And, as a reminder, the two versions of the game are still released at different times.

Palworld patch: Steam version v0.1.4.1 and Xbox version v0.1.1.4 full update notes

Major gameplay fixes

  • Finished fixing an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the total number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7,000 on a server.
    • Save data that was broken by this issue should load properly after applying this patch to your game.
  • Fixed an issue where players could see their equipped weaponry disappear when another player used a grenade in multiplayer. 
  • Fixed an ongoing issue where displayed capture probability increased would increase after being strengthened with Lifmunk Effigies but would not actually increase “due to an internal processing bug.”

Resolved Base issues

  • Pals manually assigned to breeding farms will no longer go to sleep and never wake up. 
  • Fixed an issue where trees felled by a Pal in a Base would not drop wood. 

General notes

  • “Implemented countermeasures against some cheats and exploits.”

With more than 19 million players having touched the game since its launch on Jan. 19, Pocketpair continues to prioritize these major fixes in its patches. But soon, we should receive updates on Palworld’s content roadmap moving forward.

related content
Read Article Palworld’s Feb. 6 patch finally fixes huge Lifmunk Effigy bug, returns saves after crash glitch
Player and their Foxparks viewing a Lifmunk Effigy in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld’s Feb. 6 patch finally fixes huge Lifmunk Effigy bug, returns saves after crash glitch
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Wumpo in Palworld
Wumpo at the center of an image with a blurry background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Wumpo in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Azurobe in Palworld
A screenshot of a player petting Azurobe in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Azurobe in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Sibelyx in Palworld
Sybelyx surroended by several Pals working and sleeping.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Sibelyx in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Vanwyrm in Palworld
Palworld player standing in from of Vanwyrm
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Vanwyrm in Palworld
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Palworld’s Feb. 6 patch finally fixes huge Lifmunk Effigy bug, returns saves after crash glitch
Player and their Foxparks viewing a Lifmunk Effigy in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld’s Feb. 6 patch finally fixes huge Lifmunk Effigy bug, returns saves after crash glitch
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Wumpo in Palworld
Wumpo at the center of an image with a blurry background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Wumpo in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Azurobe in Palworld
A screenshot of a player petting Azurobe in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Azurobe in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Sibelyx in Palworld
Sybelyx surroended by several Pals working and sleeping.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Sibelyx in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Vanwyrm in Palworld
Palworld player standing in from of Vanwyrm
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Vanwyrm in Palworld
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 6, 2024

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.