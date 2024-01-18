Palworld devs want to make sure you know the game ‘is not a scam’

In an era of early-access games, it can be hard to distinguish what is legitimate to what is a total scam, but Palworld devs want you to know that they’re the real deal.

Recommended Videos

The Palworld team has updated the FAQ section of its Steam listing to inform potential buyers that the game is not a scam or an MMO money-making scheme. “Palworld is a typical Steam game, you buy it once and it is yours forever,” the Steam listing assures players, but the devs are also leaving the door open for future expansions. This means that if Palworld is the hit that it’s shaping up to be, future expansions to the game could come at a premium. Ultimately, this shouldn’t come as a shock because it is the common practice for similar games in the space. Still, let’s hold out hope that future expansions are free while we can.

You don’t have to worry! Image via Pocketpair

Given the promised scope of the game, it’s unsurprising that some potential buyers are skeptical. It boasts a complete crafting system, multiplayer servers, and of course, the Pokémon with guns gameplay that took the internet by storm. Fortunately, since Palworld is already being streamed, we know it does deliver on many of its early promises gameplay-wise.

It was only weeks ago that Steam gamers finally got the platform’s most wish-listed game ever, The Day Before, which immediately turned out to be the scam that many had predicted it would be. So who can blame people for seeing Palworld and asking questions? Again, by all accounts, the game seems to be exactly what it has been advertised as. We’re just one day away from everyone getting their chance to play Palworld, as it will launch on Steam and Xbox on Jan. 19. The best part, is if you’re worried the game isn’t for you then you can try it for free with a subscription to Game Pass before buying it outright.