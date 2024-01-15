Spoiler warning: Palworld is already out in the wild

In just days, Palworld will arrive and be giving fans the Pokémon-like shooter they’ve been dying for but as we count down the hours, be warned: spoilers are circulating.

There are already streamers broadcasting the game on Twitch and other live-streaming platforms as early access has been provided to some creators. Similarly, the media already has their hands on Palworld, so we’d suggest you exercise caution if you’re hoping to avoid spoiling anything before you can play.

Starting tomorrow, the 16th (Tuesday),

content creators will start streaming Palworld!



We're looking forward to seeing the game before it's release on Friday, January 19th.



If you are worried about spoilers, please be careful! pic.twitter.com/c1ppm3LwPs — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 15, 2024

All of these lucky creators have full access to stream the game as part of the Media Advanced Play initiative announced on Palworld’s Twitter on Jan. 14. What that means for the general player base is there will be three more days that you can choose to enjoy the game through creators before finally getting your chance to play.

Of course, given it has just begun, most creators are in the early stages of Palworld, so there haven’t been any massive spoilers yet. But we get that some players want to go in completely fresh, so for those people, we suggest you stay away from any streams related to Palworld for now.

When Palworld arrives you’ll have a few options to play the game. At launch, it will only be available for PC via Steam, Xbox Series Consoles, and Xbox Game Pass. That means you can play the game simply by subscribing to Game Pass if you choose. This is somber news for PlayStation gamers, but hopefully in the future Palworld will get a broader release.

Excitement around Palworld has been brewing for over a year now as the viral trailer for the title swamped the internet earning the moniker “Pokémon with guns”. Well, it’s only a matter of time now until we find out if it can live up to that name as Palworld goes live on Jan. 19.