Is Palworld playable on Steam Deck?

Palworld is a highly anticipated game that brings guns and ammo to a monster-battling world. With Pal companions being able to provide extra firepower, buffs, or protection, this is certainly a shooter like no other.

It is the most unique take on a Pokémon style world we’ve seen to date and as such, there’s going to be a lot of gamers looking to test it out. PC players interested in having a go might first want to know if it is available on Steam Deck.

While Steam Deck is a mobile extension of the digital distribution platform that allows you to take your library of Steam games on the go, not all games work with the Steam Deck as many are exclusive to the PC.

If you are trying to figure out if you can play Palworld on your Steam Deck, then here is what you need to know.

Can you play Palworld on the Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play Palworld on your Steam Deck.

Palworld is set to release on the Steam Deck after its early access period ends on Jan. 19, 2024. Though developers Pocket Pair haven’t yet commented on the game’s potential availability on the Steam Deck, YouTuber Arekkz Gaming claims that the game runs well on Steam’s mobile platform, so it seems that you can run the game.

Palworld’s Steam page does not mention Steam Deck compatibility at the time of writing, but this is a very common instance wherein early access games are not verified as Steam Deck compatible until the actual launch date. After the official launch on Jan.19, 2024, you should be able to load up this whimsical take on Pokémon through both your PC and Steam Deck.

Of course, to play Palworld or any other game in your library on Steam Deck you both need to purchase the game and mobile platform. With Steam Decks ranging from 64 GB to 512 GB, there is plenty of room for games from your library.