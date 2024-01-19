How to fix ‘Failed to EOS Login’ error in Palworld

Palworld’s colorful universe runs on Pocket Pair’s servers, and they can sometimes struggle in the face of extreme demand. This can cause connectivity problems for players, triggering errors like Failed to EOS Login.

I first experienced the Failed to EOS Login error in Palworld during the game’s official release on Jan. 19. The error didn’t faze me, though, as I anticipated the servers would go down once or twice due to the thousands of players trying to log in simultaneously. Most titles often deal with server-related problems during their launch or large content releases that can spike up their player counts.

How do you fix the Failed to EOS Login error in Palworld?

Functions look to be not functioning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld’s Failed to EOS Login error is generally tied to the game’s server status. Since it mainly appears when the game’s servers are down, waiting is the ultimate fix for it. When Pocket Pair’s servers are back online, the error should disappear by itself.

But this error can also pop up when Palworld’s servers are up and running. If that happens to be the case, you’ll need to try out more traditional troubleshooting methods.

First, you can change your DNS servers. Like a game’s servers, DNS addresses can also go down and cause various connection-related errors. Swap out your DNS addresses with an alternative and try launching Palworld again.

You can also try to fix the problem by restarting your router. A modem reset is the quickest way to troubleshoot your local connection. Flick your router’s switch to off and wait a few minutes before turning it back on. When all the lights are on, start Palworld again.

Finally, you can verify the integrity of your game files. Right click on Palworld in your Steam Library and choose Properties. Select Local Files and start verifying your game files. This process will scan your in-game files and replace any corrupted ones that might cause errors. On the Xbox app, you can once again right click on Palworld, choose Manage, and select the Verify/Repair option in the Files tab.

When the Palworld servers are down, players can encounter various errors ranging from the Connection Timed Out error to error code 0x803F8001.