How to craft and use Pyrin Noct saddle in Palworld

Light in the darkness.
Published: Feb 7, 2024 02:38 pm
Among the many Fire-type creatures in Palworld, Pyrin Noct might be one of the best options. It can deal a good amount of damage, is agile, and can even be a mount when equipped with a saddle.

Pyrin Noct is easily one of the fastest land mounts in Palworld but requires a bit of patience and perseverance to acquire. You can only find this elusive Pal during the nighttime and it’s only spotted near the large volcano at the southwest corner of the map. You’ll need some heat-resistant armor to brave the scalding flames, along with some Water-type Pals to deal enough damage to Pyrin Noct before capturing it.

Afterward, you should be able to unlock and craft the necessary saddle to ride this fast-moving creature during your travels.

How to unlock and craft Pyrin Noct’s saddle in Palworld

To unlock Pyrin Noct’s saddle, you must reach level 33 in your Technology Tree and spend two Technology Points to gain the recipe for this item. Once you’ve unlocked the recipe, you’ll need to collect these specific resources to build the saddle in your Pal Gear Workbench:

  • 30 Leather
  • 36 Fiber
  • 24 Flame Organ
  • 18 Ingot
  • 30 Paldium Fragment

Luckily for players, all of these resources are easily farmed through common Pals roaming around the map or through plentiful resource deposits found across the islands. You will, however, need some time to gather these items, unless you have specific farms for each.

How to use Pyrin Noct’s saddle in Palworld

After crafting the saddle, you simply have to acquire it from the workbench and have a Pyrin Noct in your active party. Once you summon the Pal into the world, use its Partner Skill to jump onto its back as a mount. While mounted on Pyrin Noct, its unique Partner Skill will also change your damage type to Dark, which should be useful when facing off against Neutral-type Pals.

Read Article Best Suzaku breeding combinations in Palworld
Suzaku flying in the air by a volcano near the player.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Suzaku breeding combinations in Palworld
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to save in Palworld
Loupmoon building in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to save in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Broncherry Aqua boss fight location in Palworld
A player in Palworld stood at the entrance to the Shoal Mineshaft where the Broncherry Aqua boss is located.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Broncherry Aqua boss fight location in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All Palworld console commands
Player riding a flying Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Palworld console commands
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Best Depresso breeding combinations in Palworld
The player petting Depresso.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Depresso breeding combinations in Palworld
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 7, 2024

