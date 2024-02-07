How to craft and use Pyrin Noct saddle in Palworld

Among the many Fire-type creatures in Palworld, Pyrin Noct might be one of the best options. It can deal a good amount of damage, is agile, and can even be a mount when equipped with a saddle.

Recommended Videos

Pyrin Noct is easily one of the fastest land mounts in Palworld but requires a bit of patience and perseverance to acquire. You can only find this elusive Pal during the nighttime and it’s only spotted near the large volcano at the southwest corner of the map. You’ll need some heat-resistant armor to brave the scalding flames, along with some Water-type Pals to deal enough damage to Pyrin Noct before capturing it.

Afterward, you should be able to unlock and craft the necessary saddle to ride this fast-moving creature during your travels.

How to unlock and craft Pyrin Noct’s saddle in Palworld

Spooky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Pyrin Noct’s saddle, you must reach level 33 in your Technology Tree and spend two Technology Points to gain the recipe for this item. Once you’ve unlocked the recipe, you’ll need to collect these specific resources to build the saddle in your Pal Gear Workbench:

30 Leather

36 Fiber

24 Flame Organ

18 Ingot

30 Paldium Fragment

Luckily for players, all of these resources are easily farmed through common Pals roaming around the map or through plentiful resource deposits found across the islands. You will, however, need some time to gather these items, unless you have specific farms for each.

How to use Pyrin Noct’s saddle in Palworld

After crafting the saddle, you simply have to acquire it from the workbench and have a Pyrin Noct in your active party. Once you summon the Pal into the world, use its Partner Skill to jump onto its back as a mount. While mounted on Pyrin Noct, its unique Partner Skill will also change your damage type to Dark, which should be useful when facing off against Neutral-type Pals.