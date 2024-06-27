How to breed Mimog in Palworld

One of the latest and hard-to-find Pals, Mimog, was added with June 27’s Palworld update, and if you aren’t lucky, you might find it challenging to come across one.

Recommended Videos

So, if you are trying to finish your Paldeck or want to find out how to make No. 124, breeding might be an option to achieving your dreams— if it were that easy.

Palworld Mimog breeding calculator

Everyone’s favorite treasure pooch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Currently, the only known way to breed Mimog is by combining two Mimog in Palworld, with there appearing to be no other way to breed a Mimog unless you have two already caught. That isn’t ideal, considering finding one is a bit tricky.

Mimog isn’t a strong Pal, even if its ability to open any locked chest without a key is useful, and breeding one doesn’t give you more Dog Coins. So you might as well avoid breeding it altogether and try your luck finding one.

Just a reminder for those who want to breed Pals: If you have two Mimog and want to breed a Mimog army, you need to create a Breeding Pen, craft some Cake and put it in the chest, and assign two Mimog’s to the Pen. An egg eventually appears, and you must put it in an Egg Incubator to hatch it.

We will update this article if other combinations are found in future updates to make a Mimog.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy