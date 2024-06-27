Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
In-game picture of playing going to open a supply drop in Palworld.
Image via PocketPair
Category:
Palworld

How to breed Mimog in Palworld

Paldeck 124 is a pain to find.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 04:56 am

One of the latest and hard-to-find Pals, Mimog, was added with June 27’s Palworld update, and if you aren’t lucky, you might find it challenging to come across one.

Recommended Videos

So, if you are trying to finish your Paldeck or want to find out how to make No. 124, breeding might be an option to achieving your dreams— if it were that easy.

Palworld Mimog breeding calculator

mimog stats palworld
Everyone’s favorite treasure pooch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Currently, the only known way to breed Mimog is by combining two Mimog in Palworld, with there appearing to be no other way to breed a Mimog unless you have two already caught. That isn’t ideal, considering finding one is a bit tricky.

Mimog isn’t a strong Pal, even if its ability to open any locked chest without a key is useful, and breeding one doesn’t give you more Dog Coins. So you might as well avoid breeding it altogether and try your luck finding one.

Just a reminder for those who want to breed Pals: If you have two Mimog and want to breed a Mimog army, you need to create a Breeding Pen, craft some Cake and put it in the chest, and assign two Mimog’s to the Pen. An egg eventually appears, and you must put it in an Egg Incubator to hatch it.

We will update this article if other combinations are found in future updates to make a Mimog.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter