Palworld Mimog location, skills, and how to catch

Mimog is one of Palworld Sakurajima update’s most important creatures, not just for finishing your Paldex but also for unlocking all the goodies hidden in-game.

It drops Dog Coins when it is caught or killed, which is great, but finding one can be pretty tricky if you don’t know what you are looking for. Here’s where to find these Mimogs, what skills they’re going to have, and how to catch them in Palworld.

Mimog Stats in Palworld

Mimog stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mimog’s stats Element Type Neutral Work Suitability Gathering Level One Partner Skill Unlock: When near a treasure chest Mimog can open it without needing a key. Food Level Unlock: When near a treasure chest, Mimog can open it without needing a key. Most Powerful Attack Lightning Strike – Power: 120 CT: 40

Mimog location in Palworld and how to catch

Its location is scattered. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mimog can be located anywhere and catching it can be a pain in Palworld. Look for a treasure chest you can’t open with a pair of dog ears above it. This is Mimog. Annoyingly, if you try to capture or attack it, it’ll run away, making it impossible to catch or find again. As they’re rare, preparation is key here.

First, ensure you have enough high-grade Pal Spheres to increase the chance of capturing these Mimogs; it might take you a few attempts.

If you have that, what you’re going to want to do is build a cage around it using wood or stone structures so when you eventually whittle its health down, it can’t escape.

You need to make the fenced-off area as wide and tall as you can, as when you throw a Pal Sphere, it’ll move to the side and higher than it was. The last thing you want to do is get a failed capture that releases it from your man-made structure. A Legendary Sphere is best to use here considering how rare these Pals are.

