How to breed Beegarde in Palworld

Breed a monkey with an alpaca to get a bee. I’m not even kidding.
Published: Feb 6, 2024 09:42 am
Elizabee and its subjetcs in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thanks to the Breeding Farm in Palworld, you can get some rare Pals early. There are several Pal breeding combinations you can use to acquire a Beegarde. Here’s the easiest one I found.

How to breed a Beegarde in Palworld

The easiest way to get a Beegarde is to breed a Melpaca with a Tanzee. Both of these Pals can be caught all over Palworld. Here are some common places you can find them.

Melpaca location

You can capture a Melpaca next to the first Syndicate Tower, where you fight Zoe and Grizzbolt. Melpacas are walking around the barren area just outside the tower. Most of them are around level 11. You can even ride one.

Tanzee Location

Just northeast of the Melpaca location (you can also get there by going south from the Fort Ruins fast travel point), you’ll find an absolute swarm of Tanzee. These cute little monkeys usually hang out in groups and won’t pose much of a challenge if you fight them. Many of them are around levels three to five. You may even be able to capture a Tanzee without fighting if you throw a sphere while it’s sleeping.

Once you have a Tanzee and a Melpaca of the opposite genders, take them to a Breeding Farm and give them some privacy. After a while, you’ll get an egg, and after it hatches, you’ll be the proud owner of a Beegarde.

Where to catch a Beegarde in Palworld

Player in Palworld is fighting Alpha Elizabee
Take out the Beegardes first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want a Beegarde as early as possible, breeding is the way to go. But if you don’t mind waiting, you can capture one out in the wild.

A great place to catch a Beegardes is in a cave near the Lake Central Fast Travel point. Alpha Elizabee can be found north of here, accompanied by her Beegard guards. You need to be around level 30 or higher for this fight, so make sure you are prepared. This is also where you can find the Legendary Metal Armor Schematic.

Be careful around Beegards. If they notice they are about to die, they will blow themselves up, causing massive damage. Make sure to capture them before they go boom.

Read Article Best Beegarde breeding combinations in Palworld
Beegarde, a Pal in Palworld, hovering near a player in the open world.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Beegarde breeding combinations in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to get Fiber in Palworld
A Palworld player looking out over the forests and grasslands and water.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Fiber in Palworld
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best breeding combinations in Palworld, ranked
A player looking at an egg in a Breeding Pen in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best breeding combinations in Palworld, ranked
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Jetragon in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Jetragon in Palworld
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best Vanwyrm breeding combinations in Palworld
Palworld player standing in from of Vanwyrm
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Vanwyrm breeding combinations in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 6, 2024
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.