How to breed Beegarde in Palworld

Thanks to the Breeding Farm in Palworld, you can get some rare Pals early. There are several Pal breeding combinations you can use to acquire a Beegarde. Here’s the easiest one I found.

How to breed a Beegarde in Palworld

On guard.

The easiest way to get a Beegarde is to breed a Melpaca with a Tanzee. Both of these Pals can be caught all over Palworld. Here are some common places you can find them.

Melpaca location

You can catch Melpacas just outside the first tower. Melpaca Location.

You can capture a Melpaca next to the first Syndicate Tower, where you fight Zoe and Grizzbolt. Melpacas are walking around the barren area just outside the tower. Most of them are around level 11. You can even ride one.

Tanzee Location

There are a ton of Tanzees in Palworld. Tanzee Location Palworld.

Just northeast of the Melpaca location (you can also get there by going south from the Fort Ruins fast travel point), you’ll find an absolute swarm of Tanzee. These cute little monkeys usually hang out in groups and won’t pose much of a challenge if you fight them. Many of them are around levels three to five. You may even be able to capture a Tanzee without fighting if you throw a sphere while it’s sleeping.

Once you have a Tanzee and a Melpaca of the opposite genders, take them to a Breeding Farm and give them some privacy. After a while, you’ll get an egg, and after it hatches, you’ll be the proud owner of a Beegarde.

Where to catch a Beegarde in Palworld

Take out the Beegardes first.

If you want a Beegarde as early as possible, breeding is the way to go. But if you don’t mind waiting, you can capture one out in the wild.

A great place to catch a Beegardes is in a cave near the Lake Central Fast Travel point. Alpha Elizabee can be found north of here, accompanied by her Beegard guards. You need to be around level 30 or higher for this fight, so make sure you are prepared. This is also where you can find the Legendary Metal Armor Schematic.

Be careful around Beegards. If they notice they are about to die, they will blow themselves up, causing massive damage. Make sure to capture them before they go boom.