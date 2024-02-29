Here are the Palworld Feb. 28 patch notes

Pocketpair is well on top of fixing some of Palworld’s biggest issues this week, releasing a second patch in as many days with even more changes. This update focuses specifically on addressing bugs that the last patch did not.

Released on Feb. 28, Palworld version v0.1.5.1 fixes issues that caused the game to crash unexpectedly and a bug that kept players from progressing in dungeons. There are no major balance adjustments like the alteration of nail prices or patching out the need to hold a button while crafting but it is still a sizable patch filled with improvements.

Palworld v0.1.5.1 patch notes: All changes and bug fixes

Lighting strikes twice in one week. Image via Pocket Pair

Major gameplay fixes

Various bugs causing the game to crash have been fixed.

Balance adjustments

A bug where Pals would have fixed passives while breeding has been fixed.

An issue where an “increase in condensation progress was incorrect when using Pal of rank 2 or higher as a condensation material” has been fixed.

Dungeon fixes

A bug where the innermost door in a dungeon would not open after defeating a boss has been fixed.

Pal fixes

A bug where the name of a Pal would not change even after being renamed has been fixed.

Server issue fixes

A bug where you could not search for servers with spaces or Chinese and Japanese characters has been fixed.

A bug where servers would no longer be registered to the server list without restarting the server has been fixed.

A bug where “the settings to enable RCON were not loaded from the configuration file” has been fixed.

Other changes

The developers are still working on a fix for some auto-saves failing on Xbox versions of the game.

With this update, Pocketpair has shown it is actively working on addressing key issues even immediately after other Palworld patches drop.

This is a good sign towards more key changes coming in the future—though maybe this time they won’t patch out some of the fun bugs that fans actually enjoy.