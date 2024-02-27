Palworld devs apologize for accidentally fixing one of the game’s most popular bugs

Palworld’s latest patch, v0.1.5.0, got developer Pocketpair the praise it deserves for closely following up on community requests. While players are impressed with so many balancing changes for an early access title, interestingly, Pocketpair suggests not all of those bug fixes were intentional.

Recommended Videos

In a tweet on Feb. 27, Pocketpair said Patch v0.1.5.0 “inadvertently” fixed a bug allowing Palworld players to capture Tower Bosses. “As a result of various bugs that we fixed in the most recent patch, a bug that allowed players to capture the tower boss was unintentionally fixed,” the dev said before apologizing for the move.

Only a few players have the mighty Grizzbolt boss in their Pal Box. Image via Pocketpair

The fact that Pocketpair is calling it a “bug” and then apologizing for fixing it has left some players confused. But it seems to be a sarcastic dig at those who aren’t happy about a bug getting patched.

Tower Bosses in Palworld feature incredibly high HP and were never meant to be captured. But players had found a bug to bypass the intended mechanic, leading to them getting an unfair advantage in beating the game. All they had to do was instigate a PIDF officer, fast travel to the Tower Boss location, and initiate the fight. Thanks to the bug, the officer would follow them into the boss fight and attack the Tower Boss while letting the player use a Pal Sphere to capture the boss Pal.

It was only a matter of time before Pocketpair fixed the game-breaking Palworld bug. But now that it’s gone, many regret they weren’t able to capture all the Tower Bosses in time. “Damn I only caught like three. Shouldn’t have slacked off lol,” one Redditor said.

Well, those who did manage to catch all of the five Tower Bosses in Palworld using the bug can now flaunt their rare collection.