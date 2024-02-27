It has been almost a month since we got a sizable patch for Palworld and Pocketpair has been cooking. Feb. 26’s Palworld patch is one of the biggest the game has had since launch, with fixes for dozens of problems that plagued performance.

The last Palworld patch focused on addressing just a handful of major issues. This time around, the Feb. 26 patch casts a wide net, fixing or adjusting more than 30 different things to help make it more enjoyable for players. In particular, the update includes patching in a way to craft items without needing to constantly hold a button.

These are some sizable updates. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Here are the full patch notes for Palworld version v0.1.5.0 update for Steam and Xbox. Some features may be slower to come to Xbox but both patch titles are synced.

Palworld v0.1.5.0 patch notes: All changes and bug fixes

Major gameplay fixes

Backup save data can be viewed on the world selection screen.

Unnecessary data being included in saves has been fixed.

Addressed player issues

Players can now perform continuous work tasks by pressing the work button once instead of holding it down. This can be swapped in the options menu.

Riding in prohibited hunting areas will now result in a crime being committed.

Interaction accuracy has been improved.

Key Configuration changes

Added full support for key configuration.

Guild changes

Guild members can now be removed while offline.

Pal changes

Pals instructed to “attack aggressively” will now attack enemies indiscriminately even if they are not in combat.

Pals of any rank can now be selected as concentrated material.

XP bug preventing Pals from learning active skills if players gain enough XP to reach level 50 instantly has been fixed.

Reduced the likelihood of Mossanda’s partner skill “Grenadier Panda” causing dungeon bosses to get stuck in walls.

Base changes

A bug where Pals would get stuck on top of logging sites and other structures has been fixed.

Pals are less likely to become stuck at the border of your base.

A bug where Pals would get stuck repeatedly starting transportation tasks and the light bulbs icon would continue appearing has been fixed.

Pals are less likely to get stuck in the farm on a road.

A bug where Pals would get stuck in the summoning space of Palbox when restarting the server on a dedicated server has been fixed.

The default work priority of Pals in the base has been adjusted. Example: Anubis will now focus on manual labor.

Building restrictions for stairs and triangular roofs have been relaxed.

A bug where sound would play in an infinite loop when Pals at the base used certain active skills has been fixed.

Environmental temperature has been adjusted. Example: Putting four fires in a small area will result in that area having the temperature of a volcano.

The “Relax” working style has been added to the monitoring stand.

Balance adjustments

Digitoise’s partner skill for mining power has been strengthened.

“Fixed the abnormally high selling price of nails.”

The number of police officers spawning when a crime is committed has been increased.

Electric shocks have been added as an effect for Free Pal Alliance crossbow users.

Sphere Launcher and Scatter Sphere Launcher flight distance has been adjusted.

The SAN recovery for he High-quality Hot Springs has been increased.

Network changes

Sever lobby has been renovated and you can now search by server name.

You can now view online players for dedicated servers.

General updates

A bug where the Day Five Memo would not be placed properly has been fixed.

In-game brightness can now be adjusted in the settings.

Minor bug fixes and adjustments to incorrect text.

More improved measures against cheating have been implemented.

Pocketpair also confirmed a bug where Xbox versions of Palworld fail to properly auto-save is going to be fixed in the next update. And, considering the game has already surpassed 25 million total players, the devs have reassured the community that more content is on the way—and that the declining player count is not bothering the team.