Palworld’s latest patch finally fixes one of game’s worst features

Your fingers can relax now.
Published: Feb 27, 2024 12:29 am
Cattiva being pet by the player in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another big Palworld update has hit live servers this week, and while there are plenty of interesting changes, it’s one seemingly small quality-of-life update that has players celebrating.

From today, Palworld players can now toggle between holding and pressing the work button during long-press operations. This means you won’t have to sit there holding the button for long durations while major constructions are taking place. Instead, it’s now as simple as pressing the button and leaving it to be completed.

Coins and Wool on the ground in a Ranch next to a Lamball in Palworld.
Building just got easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This might not have been the biggest focal point of Patch v0.1.5.0, which went live on Feb. 26, but it’s something that is going to be a welcomed addition that players will quickly notice. In fact, it happens to be one of the key points players highlighted from the patch notes on social media, with many quickly praising the long-awaited QOL change.

If you want to take advantage of this thumb-saving Palworld change you can toggle between holding and pressing for long-press operations in the options settings menu.

The v0.1.5.0 update is now live on Steam for those players on PC, meaning anyone on computer can take full advantage of it immediately. However, if you’re gaming on Xbox you’ll need to wait for this to arrive when the update does “as soon as it is ready.” Right now, there’s no indication of how long this will actually be, but it shouldn’t be long.

As you’d expect, this isn’t the only change in Palworld’s latest patch either. Many of the other changes also factor into base tasks addressing problems with Pals losing focus, and changing the priority for some favorite creatures. Unfortunately, there was one thing this update missed; the save problems Game Pass players have been facing in recent weeks, though the Pockepair devs have said they expect to fix this soon.

The full patch notes are available to check out on Palworld‘s X account now.

