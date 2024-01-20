Does Palworld have a first-person POV?

Palworld, the explosively popular multiplayer survival-crafting adventure brought to life by Pocketpair, offers a plethora of adventures for players to experience, but a first-person point of view isn’t an option by default. That said, an unexpected glitch has surfaced that temporarily shifts users into first-person view.

Can you switch to first-person mode in Palworld?

Player in Palworld oversees the landscape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike many games that allow players to freely toggle between first-person and third-person perspectives, Palworld only has one possible viewpoint. Palworld does not have a first-person POV for players to activate, at least for now. But despite being intended to be third-person only, a mysterious glitch is disrupting the game for a few players, forcibly positioning the camera inside the player’s character model, creating a rather grueling spectacle.

In a video shared on YouTube, a player showcases how the glitch unfolds, which is triggered by the simple act of standing up. The abrupt shift into first-person mode is a spooky show, only for the glitch to miraculously correct itself when the player chooses to lay down again.

Another player on Reddit encountered a similar glitch and later explained that the remedy for this unexpected perspective shift is simply to mount a Pal. This discovery adds to the ongoing discussions within the Palworld community, as users exchanged screenshots and insights regarding the glitch’s mysterious nature.

As Palworld gains popularity, the growing community will undoubtedly share more glitches and peculiar occurrences. The developer could consider adding an option to shift perspective, which might be surprising solution to the unexpected first-person glitch—but it would probably be a considerable challenge for Pocketpal to implement. As the Palworld journey continues and players’ worlds expand, only time will tell how the developer deals with this glitch.