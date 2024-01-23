Can you play Palworld multiplayer with an Xbox Game Pass subscription?

Palworld is built to be a survival experience you can enjoy solo or with others online by creating a world to fit your needs. But there are some key differences you need to know about how online play works with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

For anyone subbed to Xbox Game Pass, Palworld is free to play in its early access state—even if the Xbox version is different from the Steam one. You can play on Xbox Series X/S or PC via the Xbox app, though you will run into some issues depending on which subscription you have to Microsoft’s service.

Is Palworld multiplayer on Xbox Game Pass?

You can play with more than just the Pals provided in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In short, Palworld is multiplayer capable on Xbox Series X/S whether you purchase the game or download it through your Xbox Game Pass subscription. The latter will only work with one tier of the live service, though.

If you are on console and have the Xbox Game Pass core membership, you have access to online multiplayer for console titles and a select list of games you can download at no additional cost. You do not, however, have access to the full Game Pass library. Likewise, if you have the Game Pass Console subscription, you have access to all the games but no online multiplayer—meaning no access to Palworld’s online features.

The only way to access the full Game Pass library and online multiplayer on console is to upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you both Core and console, along with Game Pass for PC in one bundle. If you are a PC gamer, Game Pass PC’s base subscription has no restrictions for online play, so you can get that and play Palworld multiplayer that way.

Game Pass Subscription Free access to Palworld? Ability to play online multiplayer Game Pass Core (Console) No Yes Game Pass Console Yes No Game Pass PC Yes Yes Game Pass Ultimate Yes Yes

As of Jan. 23, there are still no dedicated multiplayer servers available for Palworld on Xbox or Game Pass PC users, though you can still play online co-op. Additionally, there is some bad news if you were hoping Palworld has crossplay or widespread access to cross-progression.