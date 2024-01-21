Palworld is 2024’s first big sensation, so it’s no wonder that players across the entire gaming landscape want to join in the fun.

With a release on both PC and Xbox there’s going to be some gamers who have access to both versions of the game, and there’s nothing worse than having to play through the same portions of the game again just so you can get to the good parts.

This is where cross-save comes in. A feature becoming more common in gaming, cross-progression or cross-save allows you to pick up progress on a different device—but not every game has it.

Does Palworld have cross-save and cross-progression?

Play across multiple platforms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes! Palworld does have cross-save and cross-progression, but this feature is only available for those who are playing the game via the Xbox Game Pass.

If you are playing between Xbox and PC you can carry over your progress by simply signing into the same Game Pass account on each device. It’s that simple and will save you grinding out the same missions multiple times.

If you were hoping to share progress between Steam and Xbox, no such feature exists just yet, so if want to adventure between the two devices we suggest using Game Pass instead. The good news is that if you choose to stop Game Pass, you can always keep your progress by purchasing the game on Xbox—it just won’t be playable on PC.

Perhaps in the future devs will add a new way to share your progress between devices, but for the time being, Game Pass is your best friend.