Best Felbat breeding combinations in Palworld

Stained wings.
Published: Feb 3, 2024 01:44 pm
Felbat battling against Palworld player and Daedream
Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the scariest creatures to find in Palworld is Felbat, a relatively large Pal that can become a worthwhile companion once captured. You can either bring it along on your travels or breed it with another Pal to create an even rarer offspring at your base.

Felbat stalks from the shadows and is known for capturing its prey within its large wings. It does have a bright white mane and hair, which makes it relatively easy to spot while out on an adventure. As a Dark-type Pal, you can capture this creature with the help of some Dragon-types, although you’ll need a good amount of firepower to weaken this Pal before attempting to capture it for use at your base.

If you’re brave enough to step into the dark, Here are the best breeding combinations for Felbat.

Best Felbat breeding combos in Palworld

Felbat's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unless you’re willing to travel all the way up north to the Azurobe Hill fast travel location for Felbat’s Alpha Pal battle area, you should find a wild Felbat in a dungeon such as the one next to the Lake Center fast travel point. Once you’ve captured this Pal, you can breed a few top-tier creatures in the comfort of your own base.

Felbat combinationsResulting Pal
Felbat + FuddlerLunaris
Felbat + CryolinxAnubis
Felbat + FenglopeVerdash
Felbat + GobfinVaelet
Felbat + ElphidranPetallia
Although there are a few Epic-tier Pals that can be acquired through breeding, such as Vaelet and Verdash, Felbat’s best combination lies with Cryolinx, Astegon, Orserk, and Frostallion because they will all end up with an Anubis egg after the breeding cycle is complete.

Anubis is one of the best Pals in the game and can be used at the base with its level four Handiwork, level three Mining, and level two Transporting. It is, however, a very good choice for combat during your travels since it deals a ton of damage and can even dodge incoming enemy attacks with its Guardian of the Sands Partner Skill.

