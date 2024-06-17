When are the Transformers skins coming to Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2’s list of collaborations grows by one in season 11 during the summer of 2024 with one of the most beloved franchises around.

Autobots are ready to roll out with Transformers skins coming to OW2, and it seems like a pretty natural fit. OW2’s world is full of robots known as omnics, and the Autobots and Decepticons are robots in their own right.

Previous collabs in OW2 include animes such as One Punch Man and Cowboy Bebop, along with an interesting one with Porsche. But now, it’s time to transform your hero skins during Super Mega Ultrawatch with some classic 1980s characters that came to life in a 21st-century movie franchise, too.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Transformers Overwatch crossover.

Overwatch 2 Transformers skins release date

Add them all. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Transformers collaboration in Overwatch 2 begins on July 9, featuring several new Legendary skins inspired by the classic franchise that began as a toy line and became a whole lot more than meets the eye ever since.

The collab was originally announced on June 17, and more about the Overwatch Transformers team-up is expected to become known before it launches, including reveals of the skins that are coming to the game. It’s a safe bet to expect Autobots like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, along with Decepticons such as Megatron and Starscream.

OW2 heroes would work well as Autobots and villains fit naturally as Decepticons, but Blizzard could easily flip things on its head like in Mirrorwatch and have OW2 villains play as Autobots and vice versa.

Cross your fingers for some skins featuring movie characters such as the ones played by Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Tyrese Gibson, or Josh Duhamel, but don’t hold your breath for them, either.

The OW2 Transformers collab will only be available for a limited time, so make sure to pick them up while you can before they roll out of the shop forever.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available, such as specific skins, pricing, and more.

