Overwatch 2 is set to transform and roll out with latest crossover skin collaboration

Overwatch 2’s latest season has a decidedly “kid’s afternoon television” vibe, so the upcoming IP collaboration is absolutely perfect—and it will definitely be more than meets the eye.

Recommended Videos

At the very end of today’s trailer for season 11 in OW2, Super Mega Ultrawatch, a short teaser clip confirmed the next IP to join the franchise, and it’s none other than the Transformers, confirmed by the Overwatch logo transforming into an Autobots one.

There’s a good amount of stuff this season. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Let the speculation begin on which OW2 heroes will be getting themed skins, but you’d have to believe that Bastion would make a great fit for Optimus Prime, no? He is literally able to transform and is the best representative for the classic franchise.

Other possible characters coming to the game include Megatron, Bumblebee, Ironhide, Starscream, Soundwave, Grimlock, and many others, with a whole roster of heroes to choose from to make a design based around the 1980s kids cartoon series that spawned a wealth of action figures.

It’s probably too much to ask for skins themed around Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, and Tyrese Gibson from the Michael Bay Transformers movies, but we can only hope to see a Legendary Sam Witwicky skin for someone like Cassidy. Anything is possible.

Season 11 for OW2 is also bringing a new Push map, a rework for the Colosseo Push map, the return of the Pink Mercy skin for charity, and a themed battle pass along with a Mythic skin for Ashe.

The seasonal Summer Games event will also return, with arcade modes and cosmetics, along with weekly shop drops, a new variant of Quickplay: Hacked, and a free unlockable legendary skin for Sombra.

OW2’s season 11, Super Mega Ultrawatch, kicks off on June 20 and the Transformers collaboration will come to the game on July 9.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy