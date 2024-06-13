Pink Mercy skin returns to Overwatch 2 for breast cancer fundraiser alongside Rose Gold variant

Another day, another Mercy skin in Overwatch 2. This time, the skin wizards at Blizzard are bringing back one of the healer’s most popular Legendary cosmetics, the breast cancer awareness Pink Mercy—and even have a new Rose Gold version coming too.

Pink Mercy is one of the rarest Mercy skins Overwatch players can possibly have, as it was only released once all the way back in 2018 during a charity partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The highlighted pink aesthetic, unique effects, and the ribbons and pigtails it added to Mercy’s hair proved overwhelmingly popular with the wider playerbase, who have been calling for its return for years.

A touch of gold here and there. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The same Overwatch skin is finally coming back, this time in Overwatch 2, with all the proceeds from the price of the skin again going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. There’s a little extra surprise for those players pining for the skin all these years in the form of a new variant of the skin done up in Rose Gold, too.

The Rose Gold variant takes what used to be silver on Mercy’s wings, staff, and headpiece, and gives them a more golden hue. The overall design of the skin remains the same, but there are other light color touch-ups all over: The pink and white tones on her outfit are inverted on this skin, with the lighter white/pink taking up the center panel and the sides now pink. She’s even gotten a dye job on her hair, which is now a little redder than her traditional blonde locks, and has a pink gradient down toward the ends of her pigtails.

All the other stuff people loved here, like the pigtails and ribbons, remain the same, giving Overwatch 2 players a solid choice between the original rare skin or an updated sequel version if they’re craving something different.

The Pink Mercy skin will remain $15 as in 2018, while the Rose Gold skin will be part of the Rose Gold Bundle that will sell for $20. Blizzard hasn’t revealed the other contents of the bundle yet, but the skin itself will be the main seller for most players.

In addition to prices, Blizzard also provided an update on some of the initiatives funded by the original run of the Pink Mercy skin, which raised an astounding $12.7 million for the Breast Cancer Research Fund. This included the development of AI applied to mammogram imaging to help detect breast cancer risk, models that can predict the development of aggressive breast cancers, identifying drugs that can delay tumor formation, and more.

With proceeds again going to the Breast Cancer Research Fund, it’s probably the best possible time to buy yourself a new Mercy skin if you’re in the market.

