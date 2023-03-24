Prime Gaming’s latest Overwatch 2 promo causes controversy over Pink Mercy inclusion

A new Prime Gaming loot bundle is joining Overwatch 2, offering a highly-valuable skin to Amazon Prime subscribers that play the game.

Something caught the immediate attention of fans when the upcoming bundle was revealed though. To promote its arrival into the game, Amazon Prime shared a video trailer introducing “brand-new rewards”.

In this video, fans could catch a glimpse of Pink Mercy, one of Overwatch‘s rarest skins. Players were confused and reacted to the tweet, saying they didn’t want the skin to join a Prime bundle in the future.

“Imagine how funny the skin description would be: ‘Earned via donating to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or claiming from Amazon Prime Drops’,” ironically wrote the top-voted comment to the trailer reaction’s Reddit thread.

The skin was only obtainable once in the past as a charity skin released in May 2018, with all revenue donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The developer raised over $12.7M at that time. Players argued it would devalue the skin to make it available in another way in the future. “That would be messed up,” read a comment.

Fortunately for them, the Pink Mercy skin isn’t included in the new Prime Gaming bundle, which only includes the Epic Circus Junkrat skin. It’s unclear why she was included in the video trailer, however, and if it could mean it’ll join another bundle in the future.

The video was removed from Twitter shortly after the negative response arose in the community, although Prime Gaming didn’t comment on the matter.