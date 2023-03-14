Some of these won't likely return to the game anytime soon.

Since the Overwatch license has become free-to-play with the release of the title’s sequel, skins have become more valuable than ever.

Permanent skins now cost a certain number of credits, which are earned by completing battle passes. Time-limited and exclusive skins, on the other hand, have joined the shop and cost Coins.

Those can be bought with real money, which means it’s now the most valuable currency in the game. The rarest skins in Overwatch 2 are mostly bought using this currency —when they become available again, which is not a done deal for some of them.

There are some skins in Overwatch 2 that simply won’t be available in the future. Here is the list of the 11 rarest skins in the game.

11 rarest skins in Overwatch 2

Many of Overwatch 2‘s rarest skins have released in the initial game and never went back to the shop, raising doubts on whether it’s going to be available again in the future.

Widowmaker Noire

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remix via Eva Martinello

Widowmaker Noire was the first skin many players obtained in Overwatch. It’s a Legendary skin that was offered to players who pre-ordered the game before its release in 2016. It then returned with the Switch version’s release, allowing more players to get it.

It’s quite popular because of the skin’s dark colors that match Widow’s background very well, as well as her braided hair that resemble machine wires.

Widowmaker Kerrigan

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remix via Eva Martinello

This Legendary skin was only available during a time-limited event in 2018. It was created as a crossover with the StarCraft license, another game of Blizzard Entertainment, to celebrate its 20-year anniversary.

During the event, it was very easy to get since players only had to log into the game. But since, it has yet to return, making it one of the rarest skins of Overwatch.

Pink Mercy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Pink Mercy skin has an interesting story. The skin had joined the Overwatch shop for a limited time in May, 2018. Players had to purchase it with real money (for $15), and the revenue was donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The skin met immediate success and the community raised over $12.7M during the event. It has never returned to the game since, despite high players’ demand.

Nano Cola

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remix via Eva Martinello

The rarest skins in Overwatch 2 are many skins that were created for time-limited challenges. During those challenges, players simply had to complete matches to get a free skin. Nano Cola is one of them. It was offered in a challenge from August, 2018, to celebrate the release of the Busa, map.

Dr. Ziegler Mercy

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remix via Eva Martinello

This skin is an awesome reference to Mercy’s background, celebrating the release of her new short story Valkyrie. It was handed to players who completed the Recall Challenge in November, 2019.

Brick Bastion

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remix via Eva Martinello

This challenge is a fun one: it was a collaboration event with Lego. For the occasion, Bastion was completely redone as a hero made of Legos in the Brick skin. It hasn’t returned in the game since the challenge ended, in September 2019.

Bastet Ana

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remix via Eva Martinello

This peculiar skin of Ana was handed to players during an event celebrating her short story, alongside other cosmetics for her. Although it completely changes her, it’s only of Epic rarity, though.

Baptiste Combat Medic

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Similarly to the previous skin, players could get this one in a time-limited challenge that celebrated the release of Baptiste’s short story.

Maestro Sigma

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sigma is a classy hero —even moreso with his Maestro skin. It was handed to players in a 2020 challenge event. It has yet to return to the game either.

Kanezaka Hanzo

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This was released in 2021, and celebrated the launch of the Deathmatch map Kanezaka, “a quiet town nestled in the shadow of Hanamura.”

Medic Brigitte

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This was handed to players during the Support a Streamer event in 2022. Players were able to get this skin by subscribing to three eligible streaming channels.

Overwatch League 2018 skins

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remix via Eva Martinello

The Overwatch League celebrated its launch in 2018 by designing one home and one away skin for each team that participated to the inaugural season. Those skins were available on any hero. Players could buy them using Overwatch League tokens they earned by watching the league. They’re among the rarest skins today because they haven’t returned since.

Blizzcon skins

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzcon skins were offered with virtual tickets to the annual conference from the developer. The first one to receive the skin was Bastion, in 2016, and then Winston in 2017. Both were pretty simple; they were recolors with Blizzcon’s theme, white and sky blue shades.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

More effort was put into the skin for the 2019 edition. The virtual ticket offered Genji Illidan and Symmetra Tyrande, references to Blizzard’s other titles.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The last Blizzcon-linked skin to release was Reinhardt Raynhardt. It was handed for buying the Heroic Pack Tier of the virtual Blizzcon, “BlizzConline,” which took place in 2021 and celebrated the 30-year anniversary of the developer.

Honorable mention: Zarya Alien

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Zarya Alien is a skin that was removed from the game following Sinatraa’s controversy. It was created specifically for him, as he was voted MVP of the Overwatch League in 2019. Players who bought the skin were offered reimbursements and it’s no longer in the game.