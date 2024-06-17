Overwatch 2 season 11 tinkers with Push mode, celebrates return of Summer Games and Pink Mercy

The next season of Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, and some changes to how players play the Push game mode are being pushed to the forefront alongside the returns of some popular content.

Recommended Videos

In season 11, titled Super Mega Ultrawatch, a new map is finally being introduced. Runasapi, which was teased at BlizzCon 2023 and then confirmed in an Overwatch 2 developer update back in March, will join the Push map pool with the launch of the next season. The solar-powered Peruvian city Runasapi is just the fourth map in the Push pool.

Prepare to go ULTRA with Season 11: Super Mega Ultrawatch 💪



🦸 Ultrawatch superhero-themed Battle Pass

😈 Mythic Calamity Empress Ashe

🎀 Celebrate 100M players w/ Pink Mercy and more

🗺️ New Push map Runasapi

✨ And SO much more!



Hop in when Season 11 arrives June 20 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4ZJuvKUUjO — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 17, 2024

The rework of Colosseo, one of the other maps in the small Push pool, will also launch in season 11. While the trailer that was released today only showed a small glimpse of the reworked Colosseo, it appears that some of the major chokepoints on the Roman map are getting substantial changes. The dev team has also confirmed that the glass on Colosseo has been removed.

Outside of the changes to Push, some beloved content is making its return with season 11, namely the Pink Mercy skin and the Summer Games event. Pink Mercy is back to celebrate 100 million players, and 100 percent of the purchases of Pink Mercy and the Rose Gold Mercy bundles made between June 25 and July 8 will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Gameplay-wise, season 11 will feature a number of buffs for heroes across all three roles. Cassidy will swap out his Magnetic Grenade for “a new and improved Flashbang.”

As with previous seasons, season 11 will launch with a plethora of new skins (including new Mythics) and cosmetics to earn between the battle pass and new store bundles. Players will also have a new playlist of community-crafted custom game modes to explore via the arcade mode. Season 11 goes live on June 20.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy