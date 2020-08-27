Ryujehong throws his hat back into the Overwatch League ring

Ryujehong expressed his interest in returning to professional Overwatch competition during a livestream yesterday. The former professional Overwatch League player was an inaugural member of the OWL in 2017 and most recently competed for the Vancouver Titans before they released their entire roster in May.

“The thing is, I am going to continue my pro career,” Ryujehong said to his stream chat. “The current OWL season ends in September-October, I think? I don’t know exactly. But once that ends, obviously I want to continue my career, but that’s not up to me. Because the thing about the pro scene is that once you’re older, you’re not good – that’s the stereotype. So teams tend to choose younger players. Seeing as how I have received offers even though I didn’t say I was LFT, it does look like there are teams who want me.”

Jehong on stream

Ryujehong has a storied career in Overwatch. He was one of the founding members of the Seoul Dynasty and a part of the first gold medal Korean World Cup team in 2016. He became one of Seoul’s most beloved players while serving as their team captain for two seasons.

He was traded from the Dynasty to the Vancouver Titans in November 2019 heading into OWL season three. But the Titans experienced a huge roster shakeup in May, cutting their entire coaching staff and all of their players.

Although some of Ryujehong’s teammates, like JJANU, Twilight, and Stitch, were picked up by other Overwatch League teams following their departure from the Titans, other players from the former top-tier roster remain unsigned.

Ryujehong may not have to wait long before being courted by Overwatch League teams. OWL teams will be able to start signing free agents on Sept. 14, according to the 2021 roster construction rules.