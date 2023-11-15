Overwatch players add ‘banana milk’ to game’s already weird slang glossary

Overwatch 2 is probably one of the games out there with the weirdest commonly used vocabulary. From “piss” to “suck” as acceptable names for actual abilities, Overwatch players continue to come up with new ways to keep the game exciting.

The latest addition to the Overwatch 2 slang glossary comes from Korean streamers after Roadhog’s recent rework. Instead of calling his Take a Breather ability by its actual name, they’ve started referring to it as “banana ooyoo,” or “banana milk.”

Roadhog using Take a Breather. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Previously, Roadhog hasn’t been a commonly chosen hero, and until this week, you’ve probably seldom seen him in your lobbies, even less in ranked games. But with the influx of tank players wanting to get in on the action of his rework, more and more people are trying out the Australian bruiser—some maybe for the first time.

One aspect of his rework is an adjustment to Take a Breather, an ability that allows Roadhog to inhale oxygen from a canister to heal himself. This ability has long been one of the most powerful tank skills in the game since healing is such a huge part of Overwatch 2’s gameplay. Though other tanks have mitigation abilities that allow them to build or regenerate shields, Roadhog is the only character that can restore his raw HP without relying on a support player or finding a health pack hidden on the map.

The funny thing about Take a Breather is that the small oxygen canister that Roadhog holds in his palm looks eerily similar to one of South Korea’s most popular snacks: banana milk.

I was watching few KR streamers play hog today



Some of them were calling Hog's breather as "banana milk", referring to a drink "banana-flavored milk" (image included)



Fun fact, the "banana-flavored milk" did not include any banana until 2009! (because of legal issues) pic.twitter.com/c83LYFIdPZ — Luti (@Lutional_) November 14, 2023

Banana milk from the most popular brand, Binggrae, usually comes in a small, clear plastic container that looks like a jug. Peel off the top aluminum seal or simply poke a straw through the top and you have your delicious, sweet yellow treat. It’s a common snack for kids and adults alike in Korea and can be found at any corner convenience store.

After looking at the banana milk jug, it’s clear to see how Korean players have drawn the comparison.

Like other abilities in Overwatch that have received nicknames based on their resemblance to real-life objects—like the pre-rework Orisa’s supercharger simply being called “bongo”—it looks like Take a Breather is just the latest victim in a long line of abilities that soon will have their real names forgotten.

Though it’s possible that “banana milk” may not take off in North America and Europe, some players have also been referring to Take a Breather as Roadhog’s “vape” for a number of years already. We’ll just have to see what catches on.