Jeff Kaplan says Blizzard will release more information on Overwatch 2 during BlizzCon Online

Overwatch fans have been eager to find out more about the sequel to the game since Overwatch 2’s announcement during BlizzCon 2019. Rumored for a 2020 release, the development process of Overwatch 2 was inevitably slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Jeff Kaplan confirmed in a recent dev blog that Blizzard will release new information regarding Overwatch 2 during BlizzCon Online, which is scheduled for Feb. 19 to 20.

The developer update wasn’t necessarily about Overwatch 2 but was more about what’s coming to Overwatch soon in terms of content. Kaplan pointed out that Blizzard has been relatively silent when it comes to the sequel, but he assured fans that the team is hard at work to meet expectations and said they’d hear more about the game in February.

In terms of news about the original version of Overwatch, a new free-for-all (FFA) map, Kanezaka, is coming that’s filled with fun Easter eggs about the Overwatch team and the future maps in the game. The map is now available for play in the public test realm (PTR), but there isn’t a particular date yet for its full release.

Kaplan also talked about how Blizzard has increased the team size for Overwatch, which was the sole reason behind this surprise map. Though the team is still completely focused on the sequel, Kaplan said this map was just too good to stall and they wanted the fans to experience it.

Fans who are anxious for Overwatch 2 will have to wait until at least February to learn more about the sequel. BlizzCon Online will be completely free to watch, meaning everyone will be able to tune in without a pass or a ticket. The platform that Blizzard will decide to stream the event on is still a mystery, but it should let fans know through social media before the event kicks off.

Overwatch 2 – Screengrab via Blizzard

Overwatch 2 is the original game’s sequel, featuring a new PvE story mode that will shed more light on the unknowns of Overwatch’s lore. Aside from the PvE content, almost all of the competitive changes and additions will also be available to players with the base game.