BlizzCon Online set for February 2021

BlizzCon is still happening, albeit a little bit later and online.

BlizzCon will take place fully online on Feb. 19 and 20, 2021, Blizzard announced today.

The traditional in-person event was postponed earlier this year, with Blizzard revealing it had plans for an online event early next year. The dates are now confirmed.

🔍 https://t.co/fY1x6SBMZm pic.twitter.com/QNev7OiGFX — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) September 21, 2020

“While circumstances are keeping us from gathering in person this year, we’re putting together a little something early next year to channel the spirit of BlizzCon into the form of an online show,” Blizzard said. “We still have a lot of planning to do, and it’ll be some time before we’re ready to share more details—but we wanted to provide a heads-up on how you can be a part of the online fun.”

While “BlizzConline” will likely include new information for anticipated titles like Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, it will also feature a community showcase.

Like past BlizzCons, BlizzConline will also feature a cosplay exhibition and a cosplay contest. Entrants have until Jan. 4, 2021 to enter them. Categories include best Blizzard character, best Blizzard weapons and armor, best modern creation, and best traditional creation.

The community showcase will also include an art contest, a digital storytelling contest, a talent spotlight, and a March of the Murlocs.

All of the information about 2021’s online BlizzCon can be found on Blizzard’s website.