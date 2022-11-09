Reaper is probably one of the most annoying Overwatch heroes that can turn a team fight around with their ultimate. Because of this, you need to shut them down quickly if you don’t want Reaper doing devastating damage to your backline.

This guide is part of the Best Counters for every Overwatch 2 hero where we mention counterplay against every champion.

To counter a Reaper in Overwatch 2, you’d first want to know what a Reaper usually plays like. Reaper is a hero that likes to flank and hit the backlines of the enemy team. This means taking risky positions and making sure not to be found out by the enemy team so as not to compromise their position.

When in danger, a Reaper would want to use Wraith Form and turn invulnerable to get out of the sticky situation. A daring reaper might also use Shadow Step to teleport behind enemy lines and unleash their ultimate, Death Blossom on everyone unsuspecting.

Reaper also has a passive, The Reaping, where they get healed by dealing damage.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

How to counter Reaper in Overwatch 2

Now that you know how to put yourself in the position of an enemy Reaper, what you want to do is to apply this in a real match. One of the basic ways to counter Reaper is to make sure you’re not too far away from your allies. Flanking heroes like Reaper take advantage of this to pick off enemies and give them a disadvantage in the ensuing team fight.

To do this, you might want to play a hero that excels in the mid-range. Characters like Cassidy, Bastion, and Soldier 76 are great characters to melt down or get away from Reaper before you deal damage.

A Reaper will be useless if they cannot pick off priority opponents consistently. Make sure to stay with your tanks or healers so that they can protect you while you deal damage back to Reaper. If you’re confident with your sniping skills or know that the enemy Reaper won’t disturb you from afar, you can play Widowmaker for that satisfying point and click. Pharah is also a good choice if the opposing team doesn’t have hit-scan heroes like Cassidy and Widowmaker.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A Reaper will usually be more daring if they have an ultimate. Always watch out for a Shadow Step to the middle of the team fight. Their ultimate, Death Blossom, can be countered using shields. Just hiding behind Reinhardt’s shield will suffice. You can also use DVa’s Defense Matrix to counter it. If you have a Zenyatta, using their ultimate will also negate Reaper’s damage.

If you want to make the Reaper feel a little silly for doing such a risky maneuver, an Ana sleep dart will do the trick. You can also interrupt or displace Reaper’s ultimate using Roadhog’s hook, a boop from Lucio, or using Orisa’s spear.

All in all, the best way to counter Reaper is to be aware of your surroundings. A Reaper will be very telegraphed in their actions once they have an ultimate up or if they want a kill. Mobile champions will usually have an easy way of getting away from Reaper. As a rule of thumb, you wouldn’t want to 1v1 a Reaper due to their passive.

Always make sure of your position and if you know the enemy has a Reaper but haven’t seen them for a long time, you might want to reconsider your position as they might just be lurking around waiting for the right time to strike.