This Lifeweaver and Orisa combo could dramatically change the Overwatch 2 meta for good

Overwatch 2‘s latest support Lifeweaver and his complex kit features tons of creative uses. Players have found yet another deadly combo that can make Orisa’s ultimate the deadliest weapon.

A player shared a video clip on a Reddit thread where they showed an incredibly effective combo to enhance Orisa’s ultimate efficiency.

In the clip, Lifeweaver set up the combo by placing himself on his platform. He grabbed Orisa on it, She activated her ultimate midair but didn’t stop on the floating petal as the support dispelled it beforehand.

As a result, Orisa was thrown over it and landed on enemy soil with her ultimate fully charged while she was in the air. Enemies were taken by surprise and didn’t have time to flee because her ultimate was already charged and she could activate it upon landing.

Many fans reacted to this combo, outlining how powerful it could be. “Nothing scarier than a flying golden horse,” wrote the highest-voted comment under the thread. “Seeing everyone come up with concept plays in customs was cool. Seeing people pull this shit off in proper games is f*cking sick. You should feel good about yourself,” wrote another.

Lifeweaver players have been sharing many tips and combos since he released alongside Season Four on April 11, such as simple tips to maximize his ultimate’s efficiency. Meanwhile, the developer is already working on a few changes to implement soon, such as command adjustments and a buff.