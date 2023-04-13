Overwatch 2 devs are fixing Lifeweaver’s cluttered control scheme

Lifeweaver is the newest support to join the Overwatch 2 roster as part of season four. He features a lot of different abilities that aren’t easy to grasp at first, and players have been requesting some changes to make his kit more fluid.

The developer’s reaction was swift. Assistant game director Aaron Keller said Blizzard was “looking into alternative control methods” for the hero’s dash and weapon swap buttons on April 12, two of the biggest complaints from players.

The aim is to “make the transition from healing to damage smoother,” he added, referring to Lifeweaver’s primary and secondary weapons. More information on the matter will be shared soon.

As soon as new support Lifeweaver was released in Overwatch 2, players started complaining about his ability kit. They argued his commands felt “clunky” and agreed that a few tweaks would make it more fluid.

A player even showed the perfect changes in a workshop mode to show another way to play Lifeweaver in a more optimized manner yesterday.

They set his dash on the space bar instead of the Shift key, similar to Hanzo. With that, Lifeweaver will jump when he’s on the ground, and dash when he’s in the air instead. In addition, his secondary weapon was set to right-click. This key is currently used to summon the platform, while weapon switch is set on the mouse’s roll.

It’s unclear which changes will be implemented by Blizzard Entertainment to improve Lifeweaver’s playstyle.