Overwatch 2 fans are already demanding Lifeweaver changes to fix ‘clunky’ features

Lifeweaver’s long list of abilities has already managed to get creep the skin of the wider Overwatch 2 player base, despite only being available since April 11.

The newest OW2 support hero’s “clunky and weird” shooting, healing, and movement controls have been put under the microscope and the community is demanding Blizzard take Lifeweaver back to the drawing board as soon as possible.

The topic flared up in the Overwatch 2 community in a Reddit post late yesterday, with fans from across the player base putting their heads together to fix what they saw as one massive problem: the hero shooter’s newest character, Lifeweaver, has a very convoluted control scheme boiled into their abilities on-release.

In the chorus of complaints, players scorned Blizzard for Lifeweaver’s annoying and “unnecessary” second weapon, with many begging the devs to switch Thorns to a right-click ability. Others suggested there are just simply too many abilities to use.

Simply put, Lifeweaver’s controls are too “clunky” to use, they say.

Disgruntled players quickly suggested Blizzard swap Lifeweaver’s dodge ability to something closer to Hanzo’s control scheme, while others complained they had been forced to unbind voicelines just to accommodate the overwhelming pile of moves. Overall, fans just want Blizzard to stop “reinventing the wheel” and keep heroes a little easier.

While Lifeweaver’s lifespan has been short, they’ve already managed to kick up plenty of dust within the Overwatch 2 community.

Whether Blizzard ignores the complaints or does change the new support remains to be seen, but for the time being this Dot writer is going to change some key binds.