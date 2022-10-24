Best Hanzo crosshair in Overwatch 2

Hanzo is one of the many returning heroes in Overwatch 2, joining his DPS counterparts like Tracer, Soldier 76, and Widowmaker. Veterans of the original Overwatch will surely know how best to play as Hanzo, but there’s a new wrinkle for every player in the new sequel. That wrinkle is the reticle system, which allows players to customize the crosshair they see in-game.

Naturally, players will want to use a different crosshair for each hero, as they all have a different set of weapons and abilities that call for different levels of precision. For some heroes, players will want to use a wider crosshair to maximize their area of effect damage while other heroes call for much more precision. Hanzo falls into the latter category, as his crossbow requires pinpoint accuracy to take down enemies effectively.

Players can see the best crosshair settings to use for Hanzo below.

Hanzo’s crosshair in Overwatch 2

As Hanzo mains know all too well, headshots are the only viable method to eliminating enemies quickly with the crossbow. While players can get away with a couple of body shots, a headshot will often eliminate a non-tank hero in one shot, meaning that players need to be extremely precise with their shots.

To maximize precision, players want to use a much smaller crosshair compared to other heroes. As some players might have guessed, the best crosshair for Hanzo is actually the dot. The dot is perfect for Hanzo since players only fire one crossbow arrow at a time, and it goes exactly where players aim it (most of the time). This means the crosshair for Hanzo doesn’t need to have any outer lines, as they just need to focus on the singular dot to hit their shots.

The best settings for Hanzo’s dot crosshair are viewable below.

Type: Dot

Show Accuracy: On

Color: Player preference, but something brighter is recommended

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 25

Center Gap: 30

Opacity: 100%

Outline Opacity: 50%

Dot Size: 5

Dot Opacity: 100%

Scale with Resolution: On

These crosshair settings give players a medium-sized dot that doesn’t completely cover an enemy’s head but covers enough that players can see exactly where they’re shooting. If players want to test out this crosshair or simply train as Hanzo, they can head into one of our recommended custom game aim trainings. These courses will allow players to make any adjustments to the crosshair and learn to master Hanzo in a non-competitive environment.