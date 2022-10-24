What does hitscan mean in Overwatch 2?

From old favorites to newer additions, part of the charm of Overwatch 2‘s cast of characters is their unique weapons and abilities. With so many different heroes and team compositions to try, every match is a new experience, even after you’ve been playing for hundreds of hours. Unlike many other multiplayer FPS games, not every character attacks with a gun, either: Overwatch 2‘s heroes have plenty of ways to take out enemies.

Among the heroes who wield guns, one of the primary ways that players differentiate them from one another in the game is by the way that their weapons shoot. Certain weapons are better against certain heroes than others, so it’s important to understand weapon classifications in order to best attack enemy players. One of those classifications is “hitscan,” which describes a particular kind of weapon fire.

So, what exactly are hitscan weapons, and why are they so important?

Overwatch 2 hitscan weapons, explained

There are two main types of weapon fire: projectile and the previously-mentioned hitscan. As you might expect, projectile weapons emit a projectile when fired. This projectile travels at a set speed and trajectory in a specific direction, and it takes time to arrive at its destination. If you’re trying to shoot a target that’s moving and you’re using a projectile weapon, you’ll need to lead your shot or predict your opponent’s movement to hit them. Characters that follow this weapon type include Junkrat, Lúcio, and Pharah.

On the other hand, when you fire a hitscan weapon, its bullet connects instantly with wherever you click. There’s no delay or travel time between the moment you click your mouse button and the bullet hitting whatever was in your crosshairs. For example, if you’re playing Widowmaker and line up your crosshair onto a player’s head, you’ll instantly deal headshot damage to the character once you click the button. Major hitscan heroes include Tracer, Soldier: 76, Cassidy, Ashe, and Widowmaker, among others.

Because of this difference, using hitscan weapons effectively requires a different set of skills than using projectile weapons. Instead of leading or predicting your shots, you have to work on “tracking” your shots. Tracking a shot involves keeping your crosshair locked onto your opponent while they move around, which makes it more likely that you’ll hit that perfect headshot.

Why does hitscan matter in Overwatch 2?

During your matches, you’ve probably seen someone asking your damage heroes to swap to a hero that uses a hitscan weapon, particularly if you’re facing airborne characters like Echo or Pharah. These two heroes are nearly impossible to hit with projectile weapons: imagine trying to hit a swooping Echo with Lúcio’s soundwaves or Junkrat’s grenade launcher. The travel time makes it impossible thanks to Echo’s high aerial mobility.

Hitscan heroes, on the other hand, can use tracking to simply click on an airborne hero’s exact location and knock them out of the sky. It’s much easier to hit them with the rapid fire of Soldier: 76 or the precision shots of Cassidy and Widowmaker’s guns, all of which use hitscan weapons, than it is with almost any projectile hero. That doesn’t mean that all hitscan heroes are great against Pharah and Echo–D.Va’s hitscan shotguns aren’t going to do much of anything from far away–but generally speaking, these hitscan heroes are better for the task.

While hitscan weapons are extremely powerful because of the speed and accuracy they give players, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard balances them by adding spread and damage falloff.

Spread

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

A good example of spread is with characters like Tracer and Reaper. Notice that while both characters have hitscan weapons, their ammunition isn’t all fired in one direction.

Tracer’s pistols do more damage when you’re close to an opponent; the further away she gets, the more her ammo will fly in various directions. Since Reaper is wielding shotguns, his ammunition will spray as well, a natural mark of shotguns.

To a lesser extent, this is true with Soldier: 76 as well. But his spread, otherwise known as recoil, comes from holding down your fire for too long. The game would be too easy (and the guns would feel less realistic) if your weapon didn’t move at all while shooting. If you quickly tap your mouse button repeatedly to fire Soldier’s rifle, you’ll consistently hit whatever is in between your crosshairs. If you hold the button down, the shots will be significantly less accurate as a payoff for the rapid fire.

Damage falloff

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Though some hitscan characters can be lethal from range, like Widowmaker, many rely on staying within a certain range to be effective. This is because of many hitscan weapons’ damage falloff, a metric that prevents every hero from hitting ridiculous headshots from miles away. To prevent some hitscan heroes from being too powerful, their ammunition will do less damage to targets who are further away. In most cases, it’s a sliding scale rather than a fixed decrease depending on the distance between the two heroes.

For example, Cassidy’s normal fire doesn’t have any spread. His pistol is significantly less impactful from far distances than it is from medium and close range, however. Certain characters, including Tracer and Sombra, have a combination of both spread and damage falloff that balances the power of their weapons. All of these adjustments provide enough balance to make the game feel fun and fair without reducing it to a simple rock-paper-scissors counter system.