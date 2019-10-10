This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Dallas Fuel assistant coach Justin “Jayne” Conroy was directed to delete a tweet that was critical of Blizzard’s decision to ban and strip prize earnings from Hearthstone player Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai, according to the Dallas Morning News.

In the since-deleted tweet, Jayne said while he recognized Blizzard’s right to enforce its rules, he condemns “the censorship and severity of consequences brought against an individual who was campaigning for a human right social movement.”

Blitzchung was suspended for one year for saying “liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” during a post-game interview on a Hearthstone Grandmasters stream. Additionally, Blizzard stripped Blitzchung of his prize earnings and fired the two commentators that were interviewing Blitzchung.

Yesterday, a group of Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout on Blizzard’s Irvine, California campus. The protesters were likely the ones who papered over a few of Blizzard’s core value placards, including “Think Globally” and “Every Voice Matters.”

Since deleting his tweet, Jayne has not spoken publicly about the incident.