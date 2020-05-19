All Overwatch 2020 Anniversary event skins

It’s been nearly four years since Overwatch was released and it’s time for a celebration. The game’s 2020 Anniversary event has launched and runs from May 19 to June 9, giving players nearly three weeks to grab up all the skins, emotes, and sprays they can. The annual event gives players the unique opportunity to unlock any assets from past events, like Halloween or Summer Games, that they may have missed.

Even though all of the game’s previous items can be acquired, the 2020 Anniversary event is still introducing new skins for players to enjoy. A total of eight new skins will be introduced in this event. The five Legendary skins have been slowly released by Overwatch’s social media team over the past few days to hype up the event while the remaining Epic skins weren’t revealed until launch.

Epic skins

This event is once again using the “challenges” approach to help players unlock Epic skins. These Epic skins will only be available through a weekly challenge. Players must win nine games of Overwatch in quick play, arcade, or competitive mode to unlock a skin as well as exclusive sprays and player icons.

Carbon Fiber Sigma

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The first 2020 Overwatch Anniversary weekly challenge runs from May 19 to 26 and players can unlock a new Epic skin for tank Sigma. He’s the latest hero to receive a Carbon Fiber skin, a black or gray outfit with a colorful highlight and big technological influences. Sigma’s skin gives him a sleek black carbon bodysuit with yellow highlights and a new yellow visor. Most importantly, he gets shoes in this skin.

Fleur De Lis Widowmaker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

From May 26 to June 2, the weekly challenge will feature Fleur De Lis Widowmaker. The sharpshooter has a history of skins steeped in French tradition and this skin is no different. Widowmaker’s outfit now features black leggings with sparkling gold features, repeated in her sniper rifle. The Fleur De Lis was previously the former royal arms of France, commonly shown in a black, gold, and blue color scheme, repeated in this Epic skin.

Masked Man McCree

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Once again, McCree isn’t sure whether he’s the bad or the good cop. The final weekly challenge of the event, which runs from June 2 to 9, features Masked Man McCree. McCree is given a black mask that contrasts with a colorful teal blue outfit. His poncho now reads “Ranger” and his signature hat feels like that of an old-time man of the law.

Legendary skins

The 2020 Anniversary event includes five exclusive Legendary skins that can be unlocked through opening Anniversary loot boxes. They can also be purchased for 3,000 gold each throughout the duration of the event.

Little Red Ashe

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

B.O.B. takes a turn as a big, bad wolf in the event’s first Legendary skin. Ashe takes up the mantle of Little Red Riding Hood, donning a red dress with a bit more armor than the fairy tale would have warranted. Her steadfast companion, B.O.B., dresses as the wolf with a twist. He decided to take inspiration from the part of the tale where the wolf dressed as Little Red’s grandmother. B.O.B. in a bonnet is everything we never knew we wanted.

Masquerade Reaper

In what is likely the most-anticipated skin of the 2020 Anniversary event, Reaper finally gets his Masquerade skin. A comic from 2017 showed the Talon team, including Reaper, Widowmaker, and Doomfist, causing trouble in Monaco and Venice. In the comic, Reaper wore this iconic red outfit, proclaiming him as the bringer of death with a feather in his cap. Fans have been waiting a long time for this skin and it’s finally available in 2020.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta

Praise the sun god. Support hero Zenyatta gets another skin inspired by a deity as he’s transformed into the Aztec god of sun and war, Huitzilopochtli. He’s given a blue headdress and an outfit made of textiles, stone, and gold. Huitzilopochtli is often represented as a hummingbird, explaining the use of color in this skin. Even Zenyatta’s Orbs have been redecorated, turned into intricately carved stone circles.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dragoon Mercy

This skin will make other support heroes green with envy. Dragoon Mercy gives the healer a set of dragon-inspired armor, complete with a helmet molded after a dragon’s head. Her normal, soft outfit is replaced with metallic scaled armor in tones of green. Angel wings must be out of style because Mercy is now working with a pair of lime green dragon wings. Even her staff features scales and steel.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Submarine Wrecking Ball

Our favorite genius hamster, Hammond, got a new mech and a fancy mustache in this literary-inspired skin. His regular Wrecking Ball has been transformed into a submarine with nautical accents like port windows. Hammond has a fancy new captain’s hat and a lush mustache. Even if Wrecking Ball can’t technically dive underwater with this skin, he at least looks cool enough to justify trying it.

These eight new skins are available only during the 2020 Overwatch Anniversary event, which runs from May 19 to June 9. Along with these skins, players can unlock skins from previous Anniversary events for a reduced price. The annual Anniversary event also gives players the chance to acquire skins, sprays, and emotes from any past event, so spend that gold wisely over the next few weeks.