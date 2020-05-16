Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta is the latest Overwatch Anniversary skin

Anyone can appreciate the beauty of Overwatch‘s latest Anniversary skin. After Little Red Ashe referenced a classic story and Masquerade Reaper hinted at Overwatch lore, Aztec Zenyatta has given the support a godly makeover.

This Legendary skin will be available when the 2020 Overwatch Anniversary event begins on May 19. It gives Zenyatta the garb of the Aztec god of sun and war, Huitzilopochtli. The orb-wielding support is given a headdress with blue and red tones. His outfit and weapons have been given an ancient Aztec upgrade, turning them to stone and gold.

A warrior's greatest weapon… is patience.



Outwit your enemies as Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta (Legendary)! ☀️



Overwatch Anniversary begins May 19. pic.twitter.com/tu1nGoHkvT — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 16, 2020

Huitzilopochtli was often represented in Aztec art as an eagle or a hummingbird, explaining Zenyatta’s feathered headdress. As a god of both sun and war, gold and metal are key parts of his design. Huitzilopochtli was given human sacrifices to appease the sun, speaking to the darker side of Zenyatta which operates his Orb of Discord ability.

Zenyatta has a long history of skins that reference gods and deities both benevolent and terrifying. His existing Legendary skins include Ifrit, which is named after a demon in Islamic mythology, and Ra, after the Egyptian god of the sun. Another skin, Cultist, visually references Cthulhu from H. P. Lovecraft’s universe.

As a Legendary skin, Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta will be available during the Overwatch Anniversary event for 3,000 gold. It can also be found in Anniversary loot boxes as rare drops when the event begins on May 19.