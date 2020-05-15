Watch out for the well-dressed assassin. Masquerade Reaper is the next Legendary skin revealed in anticipation of the 2020 Overwatch Anniversary event, which begins May 19. The first skin, Little Red Ashe, was unveiled yesterday.

This Legendary skin gives Reaper an uncharacteristically colorful outfit complete with a feathered hat. He’s dressed to blend in with the socialites of Venice, opting for pants and shoulder pads that reflect a more historical take on the Masquerade outfit.

From the shadows.



Crash the party as Masquerade Reaper (Legendary)! 🎭



Overwatch Anniversary begins May 19. pic.twitter.com/kdUZe0sVZH — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 15, 2020

The existence of the Masquerade Reaper skin was leaked by the developer team through an accidental post on the Blizzard forums, but the skin has a long history in regard to Overwatch lore.

In 2017, the Overwatch team released a digital comic called “Masquerade” that centers around events in Monaco and Venice. Talon agents like Reaper, Doomfist, Widowmaker, and Sombra made contact with the agency’s omnic money man, Maximilien, in Monaco before causing chaos at an event in Venice.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Reaper’s red outfit isn’t the first look from this comic to have been included as an in-game skin. Doomfist’s Legendary Formal skin was released during the 2018 Overwatch Anniversary event and was taken directly from the Monaco section of the comic. Since that release, fans have been clamoring for more skins taken from the fashionable looks in the “Masquerade” comic.

Masquerade Reaper will be available for 3,000 gold once the Overwatch Anniversary event begins on May 19. It can also be unlocked through Anniversary loot boxes as a rare drop.