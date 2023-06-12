All new shop skins coming to Overwatch 2 in season 5

Cosmetics have long been at the forefront of new content in Overwatch 2 and season five appears primed to be no exception with the shop receiving plenty of new entries.

While there will be plenty of new skins up for grabs in the coming weeks via the Questwatch role-playing campaign-battle pass hybrid, special modes, limited-time offers, and Prime Gaming, it seems Blizzard will have players plenty covered in the traditional shop release department as well.

Straying from the Space Opera vibe of the previous battle pass, each of the new offerings either revolve around the high-fantasy theme of season five, the summertime aura of the upcoming Summer Games 2023 event, or branch off in a unique way altogether.

Here are all of the new premium skins expected to release within the in-game store throughout Overwatch 2 season five.

Overwatch 2 season five shop skins

New Overwatch 2 Season 5 Shop Skins! Check out a more in depth look at each of these skins in my latest video: https://t.co/MPFrF4ebIA pic.twitter.com/6CXHy92TGw — Master Ian Gamer (@masteriangamer) June 12, 2023

As showcased by content creator Master Ian Gamer, there will be at least 14 new skins available for purchase within the Overwatch 2 shop in season five:

Mercy – Legendary – Lifeguard

Reaper – Legendary – Eagle Warrior

Moira – Legendary – Plague Doctor

Sombra – Legendary – Marioneta

Junker Queen – Legendary – Gladiator Queen

Widowmaker – Legendary – Dryad

Lúcio – Legendary – Bard

Lifeweaver – Legendary – Cleric

Symmetra – Epic – Conjurer

Sojourn – Epic – Barista

Rammatra – Epic – Jade Totem

Torbjörn – Epic – Steampunk

Cassidy – Epic – Ritzy

Pharah – Epic – Devil

Bard Lúcio in the Overwatch 2 season five trailer. Screenshot via Overwatch on YouTube

A perfect marriage for fans of both Overwatch and Dungeons & Dragons, Lúcio’s Bard skin is presented properly with some medieval wear fit for a patron praiser, as well the accompanying Tuning emote where he plays his lute.

Cleric Lifeweaver in the Overwatch 2 season five trailer. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tailored for the soon-to-be-buffed support Lifewaver, the Legendary Cleric skin is another offering that fans of fantasy tabletop RPGs will not want to overlook. From his glowing yellow eyes to his handy tome and chainmail armor, this is undoubtedly one of the cleanest looks revealed for him so far.

The long awaited Lifeguard Mercy skin will finally be coming in Overwatch 2 Season 5! Check out all the new Season 5 skins from the battle pass and shop in my latest video: https://t.co/MPFrF4ebIA pic.twitter.com/lCgpqREMaK — Master Ian Gamer (@masteriangamer) June 12, 2023

Lastly, we can’t forget to highlight the new skin sending waves of pure bliss throughout the Overwatch community since its reveal: Lifeguard Mercy. While the bathing suit attire speaks for itself, the matching Rescue Run highlight intro plays an awesome tribute to Baywatch and Pamela Anderson.

