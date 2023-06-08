Overwatch 2 bug lets players get free skins ahead of Summer Games

There’s nothing quite like getting free swag, and some Overwatch 2 players today stumbled across a way to get their hands on some in what has since been confirmed as a bug.

Posting to Twitter on June 8, Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller acknowledged that some players had prematurely gained access to free skins that Blizzard intended to give away as part of this year’s Summer Games celebration.

However, after saying that the bug has since been remedied, Keller noted that players who unlocked the skins would be able to keep them.

“Two skins planned to be given away during Season 5 to celebrate Summer Games were accidentally enabled for a short period of time today,” he said. “We’ve since fixed the issue. Log in later in Season 5 to claim these skins… and if you were able to do it earlier… congratulations!”

Unfortunately for the lucky few that unlocked the skins, they weren’t new additions to the gallery. Sprinter Tracer and Sprinkles Mei were both a part of previous Summer Games events, and as of right now, neither can be unlocked with credits or OW coins, presumably because they will be free for all in around a month or two.

The Overwatch roadmap that Blizzard released in mid-May detailed that the Summer Games event is set to take place in season five, which begins on Tuesday, June 13. Since seasons last two months, players that don’t have these skins yet will be able to unlock them for free sometime before mid-August.

Historically, the event starts no earlier than mid-July, and it has regularly began the first or second week of August. Considering all the seasonal changes to the game with the move to OW2, one would expect the Summer games to start toward the end of July and run until around the end of season five.

