Prime Gaming releases new free Overwatch 2 skin that will have players stoked for the summer

Prime Gaming introduced its latest offering for Overwatch 2 today in the form of a Legendary skin that will have players ready to catch some waves—and hopefully Ws—this summer.

Starting today, players can go to Prime Gaming and redeem the legendary Waveracer skin for D.Va simply by clicking the purple “Get in-game content” button after connecting their Prime Gaming account through Amazon with their Battle.net account.

Related: Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 roadmap for 2023: Season 5, new heroes, limited-time events, and more

This skin, which turns D.Va’s mech into a white jet ski with cool blue floral accents, comes complete with a beach-ready pilot form as well. The small pilot is wearing a water vest that matches her mech’s accents, and the rest of her outfit is a reddish pink.

Blizzard originally released this skin in 2018 as a part of the limited-time Summer Games event, which happens every year. During Overwatch’s Summer Games events, previous years’ skins could be claimed through loot boxes or in-game currency.

WAVERACER D. Va (Legendary) is back just in time for summer ☀️



Claim your free skin through @primegaming by Jun 22 ✨



🌊 https://t.co/3b9TTIUFGs pic.twitter.com/0FLFX3Trf7 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 18, 2023

Earlier this year, some fans complained on the game’s forums that the skin was unavailable to purchase with Overwatch credits, despite most legacy content being available that way. And now, it seems as though we know why that was probably the case. Blizzard was likely preventing players from using credits on the skin knowing that many people would be able to obtain it for completely free relatively soon.

This skin will remain redeemable through Prime Gaming until June 22. At that point, it’s unclear if the skin will be vaulted or if players will be able to purchase it using Overwatch credits, assuming they don’t have Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming is often a great source of free Overwatch 2 content. Last month, Prime Gaming members received $10 worth of battle pass experience, and in the past, they have been awarded various other in-game cosmetics.

About the author