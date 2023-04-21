Prime Gaming gifts Overwatch 2 players $10 worth of battle pass tiers for free

Prime Gaming offerings are almost always a boon for players looking to maximize their gaming experience. And this week, a new easily claimable reward is giving Overwatch 2 players a head start on their season four battle pass.

Beginning today, players can get five tier skips for free through Prime Gaming, a gift that typically would cost a player 1,000 OW coins, which equates to about $10 in real life.

Season four began just a little more than a week ago on April 11, and since then, players have started to sprint through the battle pass, with some already reaching level 80. But for those of us who don’t have nearly as much time to play five or more hours a day, we can still get to level 80 on our own time—and this Prime Gaming offering serves as a nice little boost.

Five levels are equal to one-sixteenth of the 80 levels in the battle pass, or 6.25 percent. For players who typically play a couple of hours a day, five levels are about what you might expect to gain from a typical play session if you’re on the premium track and get a handful of dailies done each day.

For gamers who have had no issue getting to level 80, this boost will help you along your way to reaching level 200 and getting the ultimate season prestige title—Conqueror. After hitting level 80, players can continue to level up and earn various titles. There are eight prestige titles in total, and they can be earned by reaching various levels that span from 85 to 200.

People with Prime Gaming can claim their five tier skips by going to the official Prime Gaming website and finding Overwatch 2. There, they can see the current offerings. On the “+5 Tier Skips” page, just click the purple “Get in-game content” button after you make sure that your Blizzard account is connected to your Prime Gaming account.