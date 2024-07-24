How to trade with other players in Once Human

Surviving in Once Human’s dystopian world isn’t a cakewalk, but learning how to trade items with your fellow meta-humans certainly makes it easier. If you’re not sure how to start trading with other players in the popular MMO experience, this guide is exactly what you need.

Recommended Videos

Trading in Once Human, explained

To start trading in Once Human, you have to set up a Vending Machine. You can interact with a Vending Machine to advertise the items you own and intend to trade and attract other players for a successful transaction.

Here’s how you can set up and use a Vending Machine to start a trading business in Once Human.

How to get a Vending Machine in Once Human

Unlock the memetic first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, you have to unlock the Memetic for a Vending Machine from the Cradle menu. For those unaware, here are the steps:

Press Tab to open an action wheel and select Cradle. Select Memetics and then go to the Logistics tab. You will find the Vending Machine Memetic under level three. It’s an independent Memetic, so you don’t need to unlock a prerequisite branch for it.

To unlock the Vending Machine Memetic in Once Human, you need five Ciphers and 700 Energy Link.

How to set up and use a Vending Machine in Once Human

Sell your stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After unlocking the Memetic, open the Build menu, select the Function tab, and then Function Facilities. Here, select the Vending Machine and choose to build it at an appropriate location in your base. You need the following materials to build it:

20x Steel Ingot 10x Copper Ingot 8x Standard Part 3x Electronic Part 6x Glass

You can craft Steel Ingot, Copper Ingot, and Glass by using the Furnace. For Standard and Electronic Parts, you need to explore the world, pick up whatever scrap you find, then disassemble them at the Disassembly Bench. Also, the machine needs two watts of electricity to function, so make sure you set up a Solar Generator and connect wires from it to the machine.

Place the Vending Machine outside your house, so other meta-humans can notice it easily.

Now for the main part: To start trading in Once Human, interact with the Vending Machine by pressing F and then select the items you want to put up for trade. You can choose to trade items for Energy Links or particular items that you want. You can also add a slogan to advertise the items you put up for trade.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy