Having friends in Once Human means you can band together for missions, share resources, and even enable building permissions. This gives your friends access to the building, moving, and destruction aspects of your territory.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to grant and revoke Building Permissions in Once Human.

How to give building permissions to friends in Once Human

Sekect the permissions option from their profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio. Enable permissions to grant access to your building. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

You can give your friends building permissions in Once Human by enabling the building permission on their profiles. If you’ve never accessed the permissions section or changed these settings, you can do so by:

Pressing Esc to open the menu while in your territory. Selecting your Friends tab at the top of the screen. Right-clicking on a friend from friend list to whom you’d like to give building permissions and open their friend profile. Clicking Friend Permissions. Pressing Enable building permissions.

You can repeat this process with others on your Once Human friends list so they can access your building permissions. Or, if you’d like to revoke access, choose the disable option next to the building permissions.

Think carefully before going through this process; granting building permissions is not something you should do lightly, as your friends can then easily build, destroy, or move structures at your base. If you trust your friends not to destroy things, then enabling permissions is an excellent way to collaborate on base ideas.

From the same permissions menu, you can also let your friends access your storage, which means they can remove or place items into your storage, barring your private storage, and give them access to the facilities inside your building.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy