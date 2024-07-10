How to play multiplayer with friends in Once Human

Once Human’s survival challenges make joining up with friends a good bet to boost your chances against overwhelming odds, and we can tell you exactly how to assemble your squad.

The earlier you and your friends can start working together to create a camp in Once Human, gather resources, and tackle some of the tougher enemies, the more you will have a chance to dive deeper into the game. Of course, to do that you need to invite friends to your session or join them—and we’ve detailed how to do both below.

How to invite friends to Hive in Once Human

Travel together with allies to tackle the enemies in Once Human. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inviting a friend to join you in Once Human is fairly straightforward, but you need to select the same region and the same server, as you cannot join a PvE server from PvP and vice-versa, nor can you join a server in the North American region if you are in Europe.

You also need to be in the same world, so, if you need to change, head to a Teleporter in a nearby settlement, like Deadsville, and move worlds. You can see your current world in the top-right of the screen.

When all of the above criteria have been met, invite your friends to your party by following these steps:

Hit ESC and open the People tab. Use the search bar and enter your friend’s name. Add your friend as an in-game friend. Send a ‘Team-up Invitation’ to party up.

If the above method doesn’t work for you, approach your friend in the world and hit Z to open their profile. The easiest way to do this is to both fast travel to Deadsville, if you are not together already.

In Once Human, a Hive is a group of friends who share a single territory, earning rewards when playing and completing missions together, while a Warbond is a larger group of several Hives combining to take down a particular foe.

How to join friends in Once Human

The easiest way to join a friend is to get them to send you an invite, following the process above, and making sure you are in the same region and the same world as your friend. From there, follow these steps:

Hit ESC and open the People tab. Use the search bar and enter your friend’s name. Add your friend as an in-game friend. Hit the Request to Join button on their profile.

Alternatively, approach your friend in the world and hit Z to open their profile. If you both fast-travel to Deadsville, you can do this easily, but it will work wherever you are in the world.

