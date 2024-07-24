How to get and use the Growshroom Deviant in Once Human

The Growshroom is one of the many territory Deviations you can get in Once Human and its purpose is to plant crops for you. So, if you’re tired of planting and want to automate the process, this is the Deviation for you.

Where to find Growshroom in Once Human

My favorite mushroom-farming route. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

You can get Growshrooms in Once Human simply by picking mushrooms anywhere across the map. Because of this, getting a Growshroom is challenging because it’s random. There’s no guarantee you’ll get it on your first try; you’re going to need to harvest a whole heap of mushrooms to get a Growshroom.

My favorite place to harvest mushrooms and farm them to get a Growshroom is northwest of Meyer’s Market along the railroad track because you can harvest around 12 to 14 mushrooms in this area. If you still haven’t gotten a Growshroom after running along the track and harvesting every mushroom, go to the nearest teleporter, switch worlds, return, and harvest again. Repeat until you get a Growshroom. It takes me around 30 tries to get a Growshroom, so that’s a good guide to go by on how long it might take you.

How to use the Growshroom in Once Human

Mine is looking a little sad. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio. You can deposit seeds for it to plant here. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

The Growshroom is a territory Deviation, like the Logging Beaver or Electric Eel, which means it can only be used in your territory. This Deviation plants crops for you if you give them seeds and have vacant plots. You must place this Deviation in an Isolated Containment Unit at your base for you to use it.

Inside the containment unit, your Deviation automatically begins working to plant your crops once its Deviant Power is 30. When it’s out of Deviant Power, it will return to the containment unit to recharge. If you’d like it to recharge faster, you can place its containment unit near green lights and high temperatures (like near a furnace) and have electricity.

If you are wondering how to automate your Once Human crop-growing processes, get a Growshroom and enjoy the super easy crop growing.

