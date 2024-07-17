How to complete Morphic Decoy in Once Human

There are several Deviations you can track down while exploring Once Human, which are unique creatures that offer you various bonuses and upgrades. You can unlock one of them by completing the Morphic Decoy quest, and these can be tricky to complete.

You’ll need to do some puzzle-solving to complete Morphic Decoy. After you reach the location where you can find the Deviation, you’ll need to find out how to unlock it. It’ll be different from the previous quests you completed in Once Human, and we’re here to share how you can do it.

Where to find the Gingerbread House in Once Human

Make your way to the north of Iron River to start Morphic Decoy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After speaking with Lowe, he’ll point you where to find this next Deviation. Go to the Iron River region and head to the coordinates (5546, -2876) to continue. This brings you to the BN Mart Convenience store full of stuffed sheep and alpacas. For this quest, you must track down the Gingerbread house hidden inside the building. It’ll be easier than trying to find the Solar Auto Drill, but it’s similar to trying to show respect to the Janitor.

The Gingerbread house is on the right side of the convenience store’s back room. When you attempt to interact with it, the object disappears. However, you can still find it inside the building. It’s not disguised as one of the stuffed alpacas. You narrow down the exact one you need to interact with by using the Spacetime ability, revealing it to be the real Gingerbread house. I found mine on the left side of the store, in the back. When I got close to the alpaca, it had a distinct aura around it and began to glow, indicating it was the real one in my Once Human game.

Interact with the stuffed alpaca that has an aura around it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can grab it yourself after you reveal the Gingerbread house behind the alpaca. The next step is to bring it back to Lowe to reveal you discovered the latest Deviation in Once Human. You can expect to continue working with Lowe as you discover more.

