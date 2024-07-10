Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
How to respect the Janitor in Once Human
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Once Human

Once Human Martial God’s Home – How to express respect for the ‘Janitor’

Pay your respects and you'll be rewarded.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 04:39 pm

You can find multiple puzzles and riddles to solve while working your way through the many side quests in Once Human. A particular riddle is available to you as you work alongside Lowe during the Martial God’s Home quest.

Recommended Videos

The primary task for this quest is to express your respect to the Janitor. As you might expect, there’s a certain act you need to do while next to the Janitor, and if you don’t perform it for them, they’re going to ignore you. Unlike the quest you completed to unlock this one, where you had to give ore to a Deviation, this one requires a specific action. Unfortunately for players, Lowe doesn’t provide exact details on what this action is other than paying your respects in Once Human.

How to respect the Janitor in Once Human

How to get the Paper Figure in Once Human
Use the respect emote in front of the Paper Figure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you go about showing your respect to the Janitor Deviation is by performing the respect emote. You can do this by selecting the respect emote in your Once Human inventory screen and going to the cosmetics page. From here, select the respect action, assign it one of the hotkeys available on your emote wheel, and perform the action while standing before the Janitor. Like solving the Sunbury Middle School passcode or completing Lost in Madness, the exact details of this quest are not shared with you, forcing you to figure them out.

If you’re having trouble finding the Janitor, make sure you’ve made your way over to Citrus County, an area northwest of Deadsville. This is where you get the Martial God’s Home quest from Lowe, who has you tracking down Deviations to add to your arsenal. These are exceptionally helpful companions that can aid you in combat.

You receive the Paper Figure Deviation when you complete the Martial God’s Home quest. But unlike the other Deviations, the Paper Figure is not a combat companion. Instead, it’s one you can place inside your territory, who is there to assist you in gathering materials. You can place the companion inside your base, where it discovers lost items while within your territory in Once Human.

After you receive the Paper Figure from showing the Janitor your respect, ensure you return to Lowe to complete the quest. He encourages you to keep the Deviations and shares that you should place them in your camp. They will help you during your journey in Once Human, and Lowe looks forward to further partnerships with you.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.